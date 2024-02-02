Head of Trainee Doctors' Association Announces Plan to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA), representing the nation’s medical residents and interns, has announced his decision to give up training and leave his position at Severance Hospital.In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, KIRA President Park Dan said that he intends to submit his formal resignation next Tuesday, adding that he is giving up training and leaving the emergency room in order to regain his sense of well-being and happiness.Park said that he can no longer bear the worsening depression that has come with the death of patients, the fear of medical lawsuits, excessive work hours of 80 hours a week, and low wages.The KIRA chief said that though he will submit his resignation next Tuesday he will work at the hospital until March 20 to ensure the smooth transfer of duties.Park added that he will serve as KIRA president until March 20 as his status as a resident doctor will end that day.He expressed his support for fellow doctors, but asked them not to engage in collective action.