Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Medical Students to Launch Collective Action against Increased Med School Quota

Written: 2024-02-15 11:32:05Updated: 2024-02-15 11:43:13

Medical Students to Launch Collective Action against Increased Med School Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students have decided to take collective action in protest of the government’s plan to expand the medical school admissions quota. 

The Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) announced on social media on Thursday that the student representatives of 40 medical schools nationwide unanimously agreed on the course of action in an extraordinary plenary session the previous day. 

The association called on the government to completely withdraw its plan to expand the quota, stressing that the government must produce a medical education policy based on rational and scientific grounds, not political calculations.

Ahead of the announcement, fourth-year students at the college of medicine at Hallym University decided to take a one year leave of absence en masse in protest of the government's plan. 

The medical school’s emergency committee announced the decision on social media, saying that the move is an effort to prevent the government from making damaging decisions when it comes to medical reform. The emergency committee plans to collect the fourth-year students’ applications for the leave and submit them to the school on Thursday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >