JCS Highlights Resolve to Defend NLL after NK Leader's Disapproval

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military highlighted its resolve to continue defending the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, the Northern Limit Line(NLL), saying it will continue to serve as the military's sea border.The remarks from Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon came on Thursday when he was asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's dispute of the use of the NLL over the Yellow Sea and his declaration of plans to draw up a border north of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong islands.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim claimed that the South is violating the regime's sovereignty by insisting on the use of the NLL, which he said has no legal basis or justification.Asked about possible provocation from the North near the western NLL, the JCS spokesperson said the military, which is maintaining a readiness posture, will sternly respond to any type of provocation.As for the newly unveiled Padasuri-6, the spokesperson said Seoul and Washington are conducting a comprehensive analysis, while continuing to keep track of Pyongyang's weapons development.