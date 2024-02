Photo : KBS News

While South Korea and Cuba have forged diplomatic relations and are expected to open diplomatic missions in both countries, authorities have advised caution for those planning to visit the Central American country for tourism.According to diplomatic officials, travelers who have visited Cuba after January 2021 could be banned from visa-free entry to the United States through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization(ESTA).This is because those holding a record of past travel to Cuba could be subject to exclusion from ESTA application.A considerable number of Koreans residing and working in Mexico were notified of their ESTA cancellation after visits to Cuba.Since January 2021, the U.S. has included Cuba in its state sponsors of terrorism list.