Photo : KBS News

The presidential office determined the newly forged diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cuba to be the completion of the country's diplomacy with the socialist bloc, including the former Eastern Bloc, that had maintained friendly ties with North Korea.A senior presidential official said on Thursday that the Seoul-Havana diplomatic ties have clearly shown on which side of history Cuba currently lies.Referring to the relationship between the North and Cuba, which has previously been described as a “brotherhood,” the official added that South Korea’s establishment of diplomatic ties will inevitably deal a political and psychological blow to North Korea.In a surprise announcement late Wednesday, South Korea's mission to the United Nations(UN) said formal relations with Cuba were established through an exchange of diplomatic notes between the two countries' representatives to the UN.