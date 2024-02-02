Football Officials Recommend KFA Dismiss Head Coach Klinsmann

Photo : YONHAP News

Football officials recommended that the Korea Football Association(KFA) dismiss head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.KFA Technology Division Director Hwang Bo-gwan, who took part in the National Team Committee meeting held at the KFA headquarters in Seoul on Thursday, told reporters that the officials came to the decision during a postmortem evaluation of the team’s disappointing semifinal exit at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup.Attending the meeting was Michael Muller, head of the committee, and his committee members. Klinsmann also attended the meeting via video conference from his home in the U.S.The KFA administration will consider the committee’s recommendation and come to a final decision. KFA president Chung Mong-gyu will have the final say on the matter.While the KFA's National Team Committee was established to advise on the operation of the national team, it does not have the authority to make decisions on the dismissal of a player or coach.