Students at 35 Medical Schools to Take Collective Leave of Absence Next Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students at 35 of the nation’s 40 medical schools have decided to take a leave of absence en masse next Tuesday in protest of the government's planned expansion of the quota for medical school admissions.The decision was made in an emergency meeting of student representatives of the 35 medical schools nationwide the previous day.In a notice to medical students, the representatives reportedly explained their unanimous agreement that medical students of all 40 medical schools should collectively submit their leave of absence requests next Tuesday.The representatives also agreed to hold a meeting on Friday to discuss potential future actions, such as boycotting classes.On Thursday, fourth-year students at the college of medicine at Hallym University decided to take a one-year leave of absence en masse in protest of the government's plan.The medical school’s emergency committee said it plans to collect the fourth-year students’ applications for the leave and submit them to the school on Thursday. However, the education ministry said that no application was submitted as of Thursday evening.