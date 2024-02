Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added 380-thousand jobs in January, marking the largest increase in 10 months.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the growth of 380-thousand jobs saw the number of employed people increase to 27 million-743-thousand last month, the sharpest rise since last March, when 469-thousand jobs were added.Year-on-year job growth recovered to above 300-thousand for the first time in three months after falling below the mark in November and December.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-seven percentage points from the same period last year to reach 61 percent last month, the largest figure on record for January.The rate for those aged 15 to 64 also increased by zero-point-nine percentage points on-year to reach 68-point-seven percent last month, also the highest January figure.The unemployment rate dropped by zero-point-one percentage points on-year to three-point-seven percent last month.