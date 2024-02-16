Menu Content

Politics

154 Trainee Doctors at 7 Hospitals Submit Resignations in Protest of Planned Quota Expansion

Written: 2024-02-16 13:14:49Updated: 2024-02-16 13:47:33

154 Trainee Doctors at 7 Hospitals Submit Resignations in Protest of Planned Quota Expansion

Photo : KBS News

One-hundred-54 trainee doctors at seven hospitals have submitted their resignations in protest of the government's plans to increase the medical school admissions quota.

According to second vice health minister Park Min-soo on Friday, the seven hospitals are Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Gachon University Gil Medical Center, Bucheon St. Mary's Hospital, Korea University Guro Hospital, Wonkwang University Hospital, Chosun University Hospital and the National Police Hospital. None of the resignations have been accepted.

The vice minister said the government has prohibited collective leave of absence requests at 221 trainee hospitals and issued an order to maintain essential medical services.

Trainee doctors found to have refused to work during a government inspection will be subject to a return-to-work order and those who violate the order will face legal action.

Meanwhile, residents and interns at the so-called "Big Five" hospitals, including Seoul National University Hospital and Severance Hospital, are set to leave work on Tuesday and medical students plan to take leaves of absence the same day. Park said such moves will be met with a stern response.
