Japan Takes Cautious Stance on Kim Yo-jong's Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has taken a cautious stance regarding a statement from the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which hinted at the possibility of Pyongyang welcoming a visit from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.Asked about the statement, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday during a press briefing that Tokyo is keeping in mind that Kim Yo-jong has issued the statement.Hayashi explained that Kishida had stated his intentions to hold high-level discussions with Pyongyang to realize a summit with the North Korean leader in order to resolve various pending issues, and to that end, Japan has been making continuous efforts through various channels.The secretary, however, refused to evaluate Kim’s statement, citing its possible impact on future negotiations with the North.Meanwhile, Hayashi rejected Kim’s claim that the abduction issue has already been resolved, calling it “unacceptable.”He stressed that there is no change in Japan’s stance that the country will resolve various pending issues, including abducted Japanese nationals, nuclear weapons and missiles, based on the 2002 North Korea-Japan Pyongyang Declaration, which was signed during a bilateral summit in Pyongyang.