Klinsmann Posts Farewell Message Before Official Announcement from KFA

Photo : YONHAP News

Jürgen Klinsmann, who was recently fired from his job as the South Korean national football team head coach, posted a farewell message on social media before Korea Football Association(KFA) president Chung Mong-gyu announced his final decision on Klinsmann.Klinsmann posted a message via Instagram on Friday at around 1 p.m., thanking the players, the fans and his coaching staff, adding that it's been an incredible journey with an unbeaten run of 13 matches in the last 12 months before the semifinals at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup.However, the KFA chairman was set to hold a press conference to formally announce his decision at around 2:40 p.m. at the KFA House.The football association said that it had informed Klinsmann of his firing following a two-and-a-half hour meeting held by its president and other senior executives.The National Team Committee of the KFA on Thursday had recommended that Chung sack Klinsmann due to his failure in tactical preparation and team management in the Asian Cup, as well as criticism due his lack of time in South Korea throughout his short tenure.