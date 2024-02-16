N. Korean Leader's Sister Suggests Tokyo-Pyongyang Ties Could Improve, Japan Remains Cautious

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, painted a positive view of the future of Tokyo-Pyongyang relations, suggesting in a statement that Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could be welcome to visit Pyongyang. Tokyo has said that it has taken note of the fact that the statement has been made.Emma Sparkes has more.Report: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed an optimistic perspective on future relations between North Korea and Japan, even hinting at a possible visit to Pyongyang by Japan’s leader.In a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong said that the two countries can build a new future together if Japan makes a political decision to open up a new way of improving bilateral relations.Kim said that as long as Japan does not create any stumbling blocks, such as the already settled abduction issue, there is no reason for the two countries to remain distant and added that there could come a day when Japan's leader visits Pyongyang.The abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea remains a critical issue in Japan and a major hurdle for bilateral relations.Kim's statement, which she stipulated was her "personal view," referred to remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a Diet committee session last week, in which he expressed a strong need to boldly change the current situation between the two nations.Kim, however, noted that the leadership of North Korea does not have any plans to improve its relationship with Japan for now, adding it will adopt a wait-and-see approach regarding Kishida's intentions.Japan has taken a cautious stance on the statement, with Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi saying on Friday during a press briefing that Tokyo is keeping in mind that Kim Yo-jong has issued the statement.Hayashi explained that Japan has been making continuous efforts through various channels to resolve pending issues with Pyongyang. The secretary, however, refused to evaluate Kim’s statement, citing its possible impact on future negotiations with the North.Emma Sparkes, KBS World Radio News