Trainee Doctors to Tender Resignations En Masse in Protest of Quota Expansion

Anchor: The nation's trainee doctors have declared they will tender resignations en masse and walk out of hospitals next week, in protest of the planned admissions quota expansion at medical schools. The government has issued an order for hospitals to maintain essential medical services, warning those that take illegal steps will face dire consequences.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Medical residents and interns in the country plan to launch a collective action on Tuesday, in protest of the government's planned expansion of medical school admissions quota.Korea Intern Resident Association(KIRA) chief Park Dan posted on social media that trainee doctors at five major general hospitals in Seoul have decided to submit their letters of resignation en masse by Monday.Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital, Severance Hospital, Samsung Medical Center, Asan Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital plan to walk off the job at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.Medical students at the nation's 40 medical schools are also set to take a leave of absence en masse on Tuesday, a decision made the previous day during an emergency meeting of student representatives.According to the health ministry, 154 trainee doctors at seven hospitals had submitted their resignations as of Friday midnight, with none of the resignations thus far being accepted.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said the government has prohibited collective leave of absence requests at 221 trainee hospitals and issued an order to maintain essential medical services.Trainee doctors found to have refused to work during a government inspection will be subject to a return-to-work order and violators will face legal action.The ministry assured the public that the government will swiftly respond to mitigate any medical inconvenience through establishment of an emergency service plan.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.