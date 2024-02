Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose four percentage points on-week to reach 33 percent.According to Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-two adults nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 33 percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of the president's handling of state affairs, up four percentage points from the previous week.Fifty-eight percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the president, down five percentage points.The pollster said 18 percent of respondents who voiced support for the president cited diplomacy as a reason, while eight percent cited the economy and livelihood.Among those who expressed disapproval, 19 percent cited the economy and livelihood, while nine percent mentioned a lack of communication.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.