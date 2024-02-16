Former Justice Minister Slams Politically Motivated Prosecutorial Investigations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who recently declared the creation of a new party ahead of the April 10 general election, said Friday, that the prosecution's investigation into former first lady Kim Jung-sook and the indictment of Democratic Party leader's wife Kim Hye-kyung is the prosecution "taking part in the election campaign."Speaking at a press conference at the Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Provincial Council, he said no party in the past has ever taken such legal action before a parliamentary election.The former minister slammed the move, saying that the prosecution is trying to cover up controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.He went on to further say that the prosecution has not investigated first lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation, despite clear evidence that proves her guilt, while also seeking to investigate the Korean-American pastor who secretly filmed the first lady receiving a luxury bag, instead of Kim who received the gift.In regards to the formation of his new party, Cho said he could not idly sit and watch until the end of the Yoon administration, which is more than three years away, blaming the president and his administration for the country's failing economy and people's worsening livelihoods.