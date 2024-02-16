Defense Minister Visits Army's Ground Operations Command

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik visited on Friday the Army’s Ground Operations Command(GOC) and inspected the military’s defense preparedness.Shin said at the command’s headquarters in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province that North Korea is solidifying its regime and intentionally creating a mood for war by referring to South Korea as “the number one enemy” and “primary enemy.”The minister said that amid such a security situation, the GOC’s duties and role have become more important than ever, and instructed the command to overpower the enemy with firm preparedness and superior military capacity.Shin also ordered the command to take stern response measures in a prompt, strong and thorough way in the event enemy forces engage in provocation south of the Military Demarcation Line or the Northern Limit Line and to completely destroy all forces of provocation and their support system.The minister stressed that the nation’s firm preparedness and intent to fight a decisive battle are the surest ways to prevent war and safeguard peace.