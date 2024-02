Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have caught the suspect of a serial rape case, which was left unsolved for 19 years, following DNA matching.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office said Friday that it indicted a 48-year-old man on rape charges.The man is accused of breaking into homes in Gyeonggi Province on five occasions between 2005 and 2009 holding a weapon, stealing valuables and sexually assaulting five people.At the time, police had collected DNA samples but were unable to identify the suspect, leaving the case unsolved for 19 years.The National Forensic Service came to discover that the DNA found in the scenes of the case matched the DNA of the man who was put in prison last year for attempted burglary.The prosecution swiftly detained the man last Sunday, shortly before he was set to be released from prison.The suspect in question is said to have denied the rape charges, saying he has no memory of committing such a crime.