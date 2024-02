Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school students across the country have reaffirmed a plan to take leaves of absence en masse, objecting to the government's planned expansion of school admissions quota.The Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) announced on Saturday that its members decided to push ahead with the move starting Tuesday during an extraordinary general meeting the previous night.The association, comprising students from 40 medical schools, had previously approved the decision on Thursday.The association revealed that a survey of over 90 percent of medical students nationwide conducted on Thursday and Friday showed that more than 90 percent of respondents supported taking leaves of absence en masse.The education ministry, in response, held an online meeting with heads of academic affairs offices at medical schools on Friday, urging them to take stern measures to ensure that the students' leaves of absence are not approved.