Cargo Ship, LNG Carrier Crash in Waters Off Wando, S. Jeolla Prov., All 77 People Onboard Rescued

Photo : KBS

A cargo ship and an LNG carrier crashed in waters six kilometers southwest of Yeoseo Island in Wando County, South Jeolla Province early Saturday, with 77 people onboard the two vessels all rescued some four hours later.According to the Wando Coast Guard Station, the five-thousand-900-ton freighter and the nine-thousand-ton LNG carrier collided at around 4:20 a.m., after which a helicopter and a patrol vessel were deployed for rescue.All of the people onboard were wearing life vests and none are reportedly in critical condition. While the vessels were damaged, neither are likely to sink under water.While the Jeju-registered freighter was transporting vehicles and containers at the time of the crash, the Panama-flagged LNG carrier had no cargo onboard.The Coast Guard has begun inspection of the vessels to ensure there is no additional damage from the crash. With the freighter confirmed to have exceeded the passenger limit, authorities are looking into the exact account of the crash.