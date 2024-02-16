N. Korea Lambasts S. Korean, US Air Forces' Reconnaissance Activities

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed South Korean and U.S. air forces' joint reconnaissance activities over the Korean Peninsula, saying they’re escalating a war crisis in the region.In a commentary on Saturday, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the allies have intensified their "acts of espionage" this month, adding such moves are a clear threat to the regime and a serious provocation.The KCNA claimed that the U.S. Combat Sent and Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft, South Korea's Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle and Peace Eye airborne early warning and control flight aircraft attempted to collect wide-ranging intelligence from the North's inland regions.The state-run mouthpiece said the allies have engaged in such espionage on a near daily basis since the start of the new year and that they have deliberately exposed flight tracks to provoke the regime.It said Pyongyang is keenly monitoring the enemy military's "impulsive behavior" that could exacerbate the war crisis, adding the regime maintains battle readiness to strike and destroy enemy forces at any time.