Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association's (KMA) emergency steering committee has decided to set the dates for the starting and ending periods for the collective action plan through a vote by all its members.The decision was made in the committee's first meeting, which was held on Saturday afternoon to discuss ways to protest the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.After the meeting, committee chief Kim Taek-woo told reporters that KMA members will decide when to begin and end their collective action through a vote.The committee, however, did not decide when to hold the vote, just saying that it would soon hold a large-scale rally involving all its members.The committee expressed its respect and support for a plan by trainee doctors at major hospitals to submit resignations en masse and medical students’ plan to take a leave of absence, hinting at its intent to provide legal assistance for the group actions.