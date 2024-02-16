G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn N. Korea's Arms Transfers to Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's arms transfers to Russia, calling it a direct violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.The top diplomats of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan, as well as the High Representative of the European Union, issued the statement on Saturday after their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.In the statement, the foreign ministers expressed their deep concern about the potential for any transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology to North Korea or any Russian transfers to North Korea of conventional weapons or other dual-use items, which would further threaten peace and stability across the world.The G7 foreign ministers also expressed their outrage at the death of Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most formidable domestic opponent, calling on Russia to fully clarify the circumstances of the death.The top diplomats reaffirmed their unwavering resolve to continue to support Ukraine, urging Russia to stop its war of aggression against Ukraine.