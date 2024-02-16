S. Korea, Japan to Resume High-Level Talks on Transport Cooperation after 8 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will resume a meeting on transport cooperation after a hiatus of eight years.Seoul's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will hold a high-level meeting with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seoul to discuss the direction of transport development.The two nations had held high-level transport talks since 2000 to discuss ways to ease traffic congestion in both capital regions and improve public transportation, but the talks have been suspended since 2016.On the first day of the two-day talks, the two nations will share their major transport policies and visions, including transport services in regional and rural areas, autonomous vehicles and eco-friendly means of transportation.On the second day, participants will visit the Korea Automobile Testing and Research Institute in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and tour its K-City, the site for autonomous vehicle testing.Park Ji-hong, the head of the Ministry's Transport and Logistics office, who will represent South Korea in the talks, said that the planned talks will be an important occasion to reaffirm the importance of cooperation between the two countries.