Gov't Orders Hospitals to Submit Doctors' Daily Work Logs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government recently ordered major hospitals to submit trainee doctors' daily work logs amid their looming walkout in protest of the government's decision to expand the medical school admissions quota.According to the health ministry and the medical community on Sunday, the ministry recently ordered major training hospitals to submit trainee doctors' daily work logs so that it can see if the doctors resign, take a leave or walk off.A ministry official said that the order was issued to prevent instances where doctors, having received the government's return-to-work orders, return to the hospital only to leave again to participate in collective action.As of Friday afternoon, 235 trainee doctors had submitted resignation letters, prompting the health ministry to issue an order to return to work for 103 doctors who had not actually worked.Of the doctors who have received the order, 100 of them returned to their workplace, while the return of the remaining three has not yet been confirmed.According to local medical law, doctors who refuse to comply with the order to return to work can be punished with a suspension of their license for a year or sentenced to up to three years in prison.