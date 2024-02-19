Menu Content

Trainee Doctors at Major Hospitals Set to Resign En Masse

Written: 2024-02-19 08:53:03Updated: 2024-02-19 09:19:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Tensions are rising as trainee doctors at major general hospitals in the capital region are set to submit their letters of resignation en masse on Monday in protest of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.

According to the government and the medical community on Monday, trainee doctors from the so-called “Big Five” hospitals in Seoul plan to submit their resignation letters by Monday and walk off the job at 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

Trainee doctors in pediatrics and a number of other departments at Severance Hospital decided to submit their letters of resignation on Monday and walk off the job right away. 

According to the health ministry, as of 6 p.m. Friday, an estimated 715 trainee doctors from 23 hospitals had submitted resignation letters, although none have been accepted as of Friday. The ministry issued an order to return to work for 103 residents who had not appeared for work. 

Medical students are also joining the protest. The Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) announced on Saturday that student representatives from 40 medical schools decided to push ahead with a plan to take a collective leave of absence starting Tuesday.

Of the 40 schools, 160 medical students from Wonkwang University in North Jeolla Province have submitted applications for a leave of absence.
