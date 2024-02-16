Gov't Urges Doctors to Refrain from Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has urged doctors to refrain from taking collective action as trainee doctors at major hospitals are set to resign en masse in protest of the government’s plan to expand the medical school admissions quota.The prime minister made the call on Sunday in a statement, saying that if doctors take action resulting in a health care vacuum, the public will suffer.Han said that the health care vacuum resulting from collective action is something that should never happen, as it takes the health and lives of the people hostage.The prime minister pointed out issues in the country’s medical system, such as a serious shortage of pediatricians and regional disparities in medical services.Stressing the urgent need for medical reforms to improve essential and regional medical services, Han said that the reforms cannot succeed without the expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The prime minister pledged the government’s efforts to improve working conditions for doctors and expand investment in regional medical systems. Han also said that the government will seek legislation to build a safety net to limit doctors’ criminal liability in cases of malpractice.The statement came as trainee doctors at five major general hospitals in the capital region are set to submit their letters of resignation en masse on Monday and walk off the job on Tuesday.