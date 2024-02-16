Parliament to Begin Extraordinary Session Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin an extraordinary session on Monday, about 50 days ahead of the April 10 general elections.The parliament is set to hold an opening ceremony for the February extraordinary session on Monday afternoon.Main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Hong Ik-pyo and ruling People Power Party floor leader Yun Jae-ok will address parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.The assembly is scheduled to hold an interpellation session on Thursday and Friday and convene a plenary session next Thursday to handle pending bills.The rival parties are expected to clash over two motions on special counsel investigations into the Daejang-dong development scandal and a stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon-hee. President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the two motions on January 5, sending them back to the assembly for re-deliberation.Pundits are also speculating on the passage of a bill on drawing the boundaries for constituencies ahead of the general elections.