Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and actor Lee Jung-jae of the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game" on Saturday.According to presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung on Sunday, Yoon invited Sarandos and Lee to the presidential residence for lunch.At the meeting, Yoon reportedly expressed his appreciation to Sarandos for Netflix's investment in Korean content and asked for increased investment in Korea’s cultural output.During Yoon's state visit to the United States last April, Sarandos announced that Netflix will invest two-point-five billion dollars, or 3.3 trillion won, in South Korean content over the next four years.The top office said that Yoon and Sarandos also discussed the development of a bilateral cultural alliance through collaboration between producers of Korean content and U.S.-based global platforms.