Top 5 Financial Groups Posting Significant Losses from Investments in Overseas Real Estate Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s top five financial groups are reportedly posting losses of more than one trillion won from their investments related to overseas real estate markets.According to data from the office of Rep. Yang Kyung-sook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, the top five financial groups — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH NongHyup — invested a total of 20-point-38 trillion won, or 15-point-29 billion dollars, into 782 investment products related to overseas real estate markets.The aforementioned investments made by the financial groups are separate from the financial products sold to their customers.Hana Financial Group invested the largest amount at six-point-24 trillion won, followed by KB Financial Group at five-point-65 trillion won and Shinhan at about four trillion.Currently, the assessed value of the investments stands at nine-point-34 trillion won, down one-point-12 trillion won. The overall profit was estimated at minus ten-point-53 percent.The Financial Supervisory Service recently started intensive monitoring of the five financial groups’ investments in overseas real estate markets.