Military to Extend Medical System Access to Public if Doctors Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military will allow the public access to its medical system should the nation's doctors launch a general strike in protest of a planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Monday that emergency rooms at 12 military hospitals, including the Armed Forces Capital Hospital, will open to the public to facilitate patient consultations as part of the government’s response.Access to eight other hospitals under the Armed Forces Medical Command will be open to the public, as well as two under the Navy and one under the Air Force.The spokesperson said the military will look into providing outpatient consultations without restricting medical support for military personnel and will consider the dispatch of medical officers.Vice defense minister Kim Seon-ho is set to visit the Armed Forces Medical Command Monday afternoon to check up on preparations to provide emergency medical support for civilians.