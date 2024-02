Photo : KBS News

According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-11 adults nationwide conducted from Tuesday to Friday, 39-point-five percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of the president's handling of state affairs, up point-three percentage points from a week earlier.The approval rating has been rising for the past three weeks, increasing from 36-point-two percent.Fifty-seven-point-two percent of respondents gave a negative assessment, down point-five percentage points on-week.Realmeter said the surge in approval follows the administration's consistent push to look after people’s livelihoods, such as a presidential order to offer tax support to companies providing corporate childbirth grants and the planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.