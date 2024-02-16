Police to Consider Investigating Cases of Collective Action, Questioning Group Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s police chief said the state agency will consider investigating cases of collective action and taking into custody the leaders of collective actions launched by doctors in protest of an increase in the medical school admissions quota.Speaking to reporters on Monday, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said the police will swiftly investigate any cases of collective action taken by doctors if a complaint is filed with the police.Yoon said arrest warrants will be sought for medical personnel who refuse summons for questioning, while questioning in detention will be considered for the leaders of doctors’ collective actions.Stressing that such actions directly impact people’s lives and safety, the police chief pledged to take response measures that can prevent the collective actions from expanding or continuing for a prolonged period.The police and the health ministry plan to conduct on-site inspections at nine hospitals Monday regarding trainee doctors who have tendered their resignations in protest. While three have violated the government's return-to-work order, the ministry has yet to file a formal complaint with the police.