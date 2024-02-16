Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

New Reform Party Co-Leader Lee Jun-seok to Oversee Party Policies and Campaigns for April Elections

Written: 2024-02-19 14:03:09Updated: 2024-02-19 14:45:14

New Reform Party Co-Leader Lee Jun-seok to Oversee Party Policies and Campaigns for April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The New Reform Party has decided to have party co-leader Lee Jun-seok and co-policy chiefs consult on and exercise authority over the party’s campaigns and policies ahead of the April 10 general elections.

According to chief party spokesperson Her Eu-na on Monday, the decision, reached during a Supreme Council meeting, was made to guarantee speed and innovation. The other party co-leader Lee Nak-yon and Supreme Council member Kim Jong-min walked out in protest.

She said a committee will be established to review party membership eligibility in a bid to distinguish the party’s identity, an apparent response to internal discord over the membership of former minor Justice Party Rep. Bae Bok-joo.

The remaining three Council members, floor leader Yang Hyang-ja, Rep. Cho Eung-cheon and former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup reportedly supported the decision.

While Lee Nak-yon has opposed Lee Jun-seok overseeing the elections as the two had previously agreed to appoint the former as general election committee chair, Kim, after the boycott, told reporters that granting election and policymaking authority to one individual is not possible under a democratic party.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >