New Reform Party Co-Leader Lee Jun-seok to Oversee Party Policies and Campaigns for April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The New Reform Party has decided to have party co-leader Lee Jun-seok and co-policy chiefs consult on and exercise authority over the party’s campaigns and policies ahead of the April 10 general elections.According to chief party spokesperson Her Eu-na on Monday, the decision, reached during a Supreme Council meeting, was made to guarantee speed and innovation. The other party co-leader Lee Nak-yon and Supreme Council member Kim Jong-min walked out in protest.She said a committee will be established to review party membership eligibility in a bid to distinguish the party’s identity, an apparent response to internal discord over the membership of former minor Justice Party Rep. Bae Bok-joo.The remaining three Council members, floor leader Yang Hyang-ja, Rep. Cho Eung-cheon and former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup reportedly supported the decision.While Lee Nak-yon has opposed Lee Jun-seok overseeing the elections as the two had previously agreed to appoint the former as general election committee chair, Kim, after the boycott, told reporters that granting election and policymaking authority to one individual is not possible under a democratic party.