Photo : YONHAP News

A group representing the nation's hospitals has formed a committee to respond to a possible emergency situation stemming from trainee doctors' mass resignations in protest of the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.The Korean Hospital Association(KHA) on Monday expressed concerns over the current situation, pledging to put its utmost effort into maintaining essential medical services, such as emergency rooms and patient consultations for children and those with serious illnesses.The response panel urged the government and doctors’ groups to seek a resolution through dialogue. It called on the government to pay heed to concerns from doctors’ groups and for the latter to make an effort to win public support.The panel said it will do its part to mediate between the two sides.