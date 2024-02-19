Trainee Doctors at 'Big 5' Hospitals to Strike Tues. in Protest of Quota Expansion

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Tensions are rising as trainee doctors at major general hospitals in the capital region plan to walk off the job early Tuesday after submitting their letters of resignation en masse on Monday, in protest of the government's planned hike in the medical school admissions quota.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Trainee doctors at the so-called "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul plan to walk off the job Tuesday morning, after handing in their resignation notices on Monday in protest of the government's planned expansion of the number of students admitted to medical schools.Trainee doctors in pediatrics and several other departments at Severance Hospital have decided to immediately leave after tendering their resignations on Monday.Severance Hospital has halved the scheduled number of surgeries this week to adjust to the latest move. Other "Big Five" hospitals, including Samsung Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, have also begun notifying patients of surgery schedule adjustments.According to the health ministry, 715 trainee doctors at 23 hospitals have submitted resignation letters as of 6 p.m. Friday, none of which have been accepted thus far.The government has ordered trainee doctors at 221 hospitals nationwide to maintain their posts, while cooperating with fire authorities to continue providing emergency medical services.The military will open public access to emergency rooms at 12 military hospitals, including the Armed Forces Capital Hospital, to facilitate patient consultations in the absence of doctors at civilian hospitals.Medical students are also joining the protest, with the Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) earlier announcing that students at 40 medical schools plan to take a collective leave of absence starting Tuesday.This has prompted the education ministry to convene an emergency meeting with university presidents at the 40 schools in question, calling for guarantees of students’ right to learn and academic management in accordance with regulations.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.