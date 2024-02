Photo : YONHAP News

An integrated labor union consisting of four Samsung Group affiliates was officially launched Monday.The four affiliates include unionized workers from Samsung DX, Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance, Samsung Display and Samsung Biologics.The union said in a statement that the joint group looks to move away from the current unreasonable labor relations where each affiliate is controlled uniformly under the name of a group or business support task face, regardless of the business conditions, workforce structure and business interests of each affiliate.It added that the unified labor union will focus on improving workers' welfare and building a constructive management-labor relationship without political color or an umbrella union.The joint labor union has a combined 15-thousand 800 members and will grow to over 17-thousand after May, when a labor union at Samsung Electro-Mechanics is scheduled to join the group.