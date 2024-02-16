Power Struggle within New Reform Party Deepens While PPP and DP Contemplate Party Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The internal discord between the co-chairs of the New Reform Party Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon is deepening while the ruling People Power Party has launched active efforts to reassign constituencies for party members seeking nomination for the general elections. In the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), signs of factional strife are again surfacing after surveys found that supporters of former President Moon Jae-in were excluded from lists of members who are expected to get party nominations for the general elections.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The New Reform Party(NRP), which is experiencing a power struggle, decided on Monday to delegate to co-chair Lee Jun-seok authority over the party’s campaigns and policies ahead of the April 10 general elections.The decision, reached during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, faced strong opposition from co-chair Lee Nak-yon and council member Kim Jong-min who walked out in protest.The latest incident has even led some to speculate that the NRP, which was formed via a merger of four new parties on February 9, could dissolve.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), is considering having former foreign minister Park Jin and former presidential secretary for personnel affairs Lee Won-mo run in districts other than Gangnam-B district which is where the two officials have asked the party to grant a nomination.On rumors that it will replace lawmakers in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province in the upcoming general election, the PPP said sitting lawmakers in such areas are likely to be replaced, while quickly adding that it cannot project the scale of the reshuffle.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is focusing efforts on containing a controversy sparked by a media report that former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and Rep. Hong Young-pyo, who are both supporters of former President Moon Jae-in, are likely to be excluded from party nomination according to party surveys.DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung told reporters that it is difficult to determine whether the surveys in question were carried out by the party or by another organization.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.