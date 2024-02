Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s deputy speaker Kim Young-joo announced on Monday that she’s leaving the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).In a news conference, Kim said she was notified from the party that she ranked within the bottom 20 percent in terms of parliamentary activities. Kim said that as the lawmaker representing Yeongdeungpo District, she felt humiliated.The four-term legislator said that during the past four years, she had been picked as an outstanding lawmaker by civic groups and the media for her parliamentary activities.Kim then urged the DP to disclose the grounds of its evaluation on lawmakers’ activities and to disclose quantitative assessment scores.The deputy speaker claimed that the party gave her such a score in a bid to exclude her from party nominations for the general elections.