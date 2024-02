Photo : YONHAP News

Trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital reportedly stopped working on Tuesday morning as stated.There are two-thouand-745 medical residents at Seoul’s “Big Five” hospitals and more than one-thousand of them reportedly submitted their letters of resignation on Monday.With the collective action, Severance Hospital decided to halve its surgical procedures, while Samsung Medical Center, Asan Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital are reportedly rescheduling planned surgeries.Medical students are also joining the protest, with the Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA) earlier announcing that students at 40 medical schools plan to take a collective leave of absence starting Tuesday.The Korean Intern Resident Association(KIRA) plans to hold an emergency plenary session of its representatives on Tuesday to discuss the course of its collective action following the collective resignations.