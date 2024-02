Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country improved for the third consecutive month in February, remaining positive for the second consecutive month, amid slowing inflation and a recovery in exports.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index rose zero-point-three points from last month to stand at 101-point-nine in February, surpassing the 100-point threshold to indicate that optimists outnumber pessimists.The index topped the 100-mark for the second consecutive month.The BOK attributed the improvement of consumer sentiment to the slowdown in inflation and recovery in exports.A sub-index measuring the economic outlook of consumers dropped one point on-month to 80 in February, while the index for housing prices remained unchanged at 92.Expected inflation for the year ahead marked three percent in February, unchanged from the previous month.