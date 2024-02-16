S. Korea, Netherlands Hold First Semiconductor Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Netherlands held a ministry-level dialogue on cooperation in the semiconductor industry on Monday.Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy held the inaugural meeting on bilateral semiconductor cooperation in the Dutch city of Eindhoven.The director-level exchange was the first between the ministries in charge of the two countries' semiconductor sectors after the two sides agreed to forge "a semiconductor alliance" during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the European country.During Monday's meeting, the two sides shared their policies on the chip industry and discussed cooperation in the areas of chip design, equipment and packaging.They also discussed ways to operate and expand their education programs meant to foster some 500 chip experts from the two nations by 2028.The two sides shared the need to enhance relations among industries to ensure stable supply chains and discussed holding a business roundtable to support efforts to seek new business opportunities.