N. Korean Leader Receives Car as Gift from Putin

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly received a car from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as a gift.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the Russian car was delivered to Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong and Pak Jong-chon, secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, on Sunday.The KCNA quoted Kim Yo-jong as saying that the gift serves as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the two leaders, adding that she delivered Kim Jong-un’s words of thanks to Putin to the Russian side.The report did not describe the car.In September last year, when Kim visited Russia’s Vostochny spaceport, Putin showed his presidential Aurus Senat limousine to Kim and offered him the opportunity to climb into the back seat.Putin’s gift is likely to fall under the category of luxury goods that the U.N. Security Council resolutions ban from export to North Korea. The gift could be a violation of a 2017 resolution, which prohibits member states from the direct, or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of heavy machinery, industrial equipment and transportation vehicles to North Korea.