Foreign Minister Departs for Brazil to Attend G20 Gathering

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul departed for Brazil on Tuesday to attend the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Group of 20(G20) nations this week.The minister is scheduled to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting set for Wednesday and Thursday in Rio de Janeiro.Cho will comment on the G20’s roles on geopolitical issues and the reform of global governance, which are topics to be discussed at the two-day meeting.Cho could hold separate bilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of the meeting as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa also plan to attend the meeting.Talks are reportedly under way to arrange a trilateral meeting of the top diplomats of the three nations.Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend the multilateral gathering. Although Seoul and Moscow are not pursuing a bilateral meeting between Cho and Lavrov, the two may encounter each other during the meeting.