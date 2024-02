Photo : YONHAP News

Some trainee doctors are preparing for legal action as the government is ready to take stern measures in response to their collective action.The emergency steering committee of trainee doctors at Seoul National University Hospital and SNU Bundang Hospital said on Monday that it has decided to appoint a team of legal counsels to secure legal protection and provide advice for the trainee doctors at the hospitals.The committee said that it has appointed a legal team to prepare for cases in which trainee doctors are unfairly accused of wrongdoing.The costs of the appointment will be paid with funds provided by doctors.Earlier, the Korean Medical Association said on Saturday that it will provide full support to ensure that trainee doctors planning to resign en masse receive legal counseling.