Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

6,400 Trainee Doctors Submit Resignations, Return-to-Work Order Issued for 757 Doctors

Written: 2024-02-20 11:22:24Updated: 2024-02-20 13:59:13

6,400 Trainee Doctors Submit Resignations, Return-to-Work Order Issued for 757 Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

About 64-hundred trainee doctors at 100 hospitals nationwide have submitted their resignations and some 16-hundred of them have walked off the job, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said on Tuesday that as of 11 p.m. Monday, six-thousand-415 or 55 percent of trainee doctors at those 100 hospitals had submitted their letters of resignation, and one-thousand-630 or 25 percent of whom were absent from work. The resignation letters were not accepted. 

The ministry also conducted on-site inspections on ten training hospitals and as of 10 p.m. Monday, one-thouand-91 trainee doctors had tendered their resignations, with 737 not showing up for work.

The ministry issued return-to-work orders for a total of 757 doctors, with 728 new orders being issued, adding to the 29 that were ordered previously. 

With trainee doctors stopping work at some hospitals, the government received 34 reports of damages caused by the collective action, including 25 cases of surgery cancellations. 

Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said that the government will check the emergency response system to deal with the collective action and provide policy support for medical institutions to ensure they maintain essential medical services.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >