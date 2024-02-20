6,400 Trainee Doctors Submit Resignations, Return-to-Work Order Issued for 757 Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

About 64-hundred trainee doctors at 100 hospitals nationwide have submitted their resignations and some 16-hundred of them have walked off the job, according to the health ministry.The ministry said on Tuesday that as of 11 p.m. Monday, six-thousand-415 or 55 percent of trainee doctors at those 100 hospitals had submitted their letters of resignation, and one-thousand-630 or 25 percent of whom were absent from work. The resignation letters were not accepted.The ministry also conducted on-site inspections on ten training hospitals and as of 10 p.m. Monday, one-thouand-91 trainee doctors had tendered their resignations, with 737 not showing up for work.The ministry issued return-to-work orders for a total of 757 doctors, with 728 new orders being issued, adding to the 29 that were ordered previously.With trainee doctors stopping work at some hospitals, the government received 34 reports of damages caused by the collective action, including 25 cases of surgery cancellations.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said that the government will check the emergency response system to deal with the collective action and provide policy support for medical institutions to ensure they maintain essential medical services.