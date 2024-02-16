Lee Nak-yon Withdraws from Merger with New Reform Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Co-chair of the New Reform Party(NRP) Lee Nak-yon has announced his withdrawal from the merger with the NRP after conflict with co-chair Lee Jun-seok over the authority to lead the party’s election campaign.The withdrawal comes just eleven days after the former head of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) declared a union with the new party led by former leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok ahead of the April general elections.Lee Nak-yon said in a press conference on Tuesday that he will return to the New Future Party, a party that he and a splinter group of former and current DP lawmakers jointly launched early this month.He said that he will reorganize the party and swiftly establish an election campaign system.He offered his apologies for disappointing the public with the failed merger, saying that his flawed decision had resulted in a shameful outcome.The merger was threatened as agreements with the New Reform Party were broken and the spirit of democracy was damaged, he said, blaming the New Reform Party for the collapse of the merger.The former prime minister’s move comes after the New Reform Party decided on Monday to delegate to co-chair Lee Jun-seok authority over the party’s campaigns and policies.