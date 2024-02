Photo : YONHAP News

Over one-thousand-100 medical students in the country have applied for a leave of absence, in apparent protest of the government's planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota.According to the education ministry, as of 6 p.m. Monday, seven out of 40 medical schools have approved a move to suspend classes, while one-thousand-133 students at the schools have submitted their leave of absence applications.A total of four of the applications were authorized, two of which were for mandatory military service, while the other two were due to personal reasons.The ministry said efforts are under way to normalize academic affairs at the aforementioned seven schools through meetings with student representatives and parents.Last week, medical student representatives nationwide announced that students at the nation's 40 medical schools would take leaves of absence en masse in protest of the quota expansion.