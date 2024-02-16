New Reform Party Co-Chair Lee Jun-seok Apologizes after Lee Nak-yeon's Merger Withdrawal

Photo : YONHAP News

New Reform Party co-chair Lee Jun-seok apologized to the public after co-chair Lee Nak-yon announced his decision to leave the party. The latter withdrew from the merger following disagreements over who should have authority over campaigns and policies ahead of April's general elections.At a press conference on Tuesday, Lee Jun-seok said he does not intend to criticize anyone, instead stating his need to reflect on whether he had been overconfident and arrogant regarding the party merger.Lee Jun-seok then pledged to ensure that the New Reform Party proves itself to be a good alternative choice through creating high-quality policies and clear messages, before stating that he wishes the best for Lee Nak-yon and his party as they part ways.Earlier on Tuesday, the New Future Party's Lee Nak-yon and Rep. Kim Jong-min withdrew from the merger after just eleven days. Lee Nak-yon has pledged to reorganize the party he had previously launched with a splinter group of former and current Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers.Lee Nak-yon’s departure comes after the New Reform Party decided on Monday to give co-chair Lee Jun-seok authority over the party's election campaigns and policies.