New Reform Party Co-Chair Lee Jun-seok Apologizes after Lee Nak-yeon's Merger Withdrawal

New Reform Party co-chair Lee Jun-seok apologized to the public after co-chair Lee Nak-yon announced his decision to leave the party. The latter withdrew from the merger following disagreements over who should have authority over campaigns and policies ahead of April's general elections.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Lee Jun-seok said he does not intend to criticize anyone, instead stating his need to reflect on whether he had been overconfident and arrogant regarding the party merger.
Lee Jun-seok then pledged to ensure that the New Reform Party proves itself to be a good alternative choice through creating high-quality policies and clear messages, before stating that he wishes the best for Lee Nak-yon and his party as they part ways.
Earlier on Tuesday, the New Future Party's Lee Nak-yon and Rep. Kim Jong-min withdrew from the merger after just eleven days. Lee Nak-yon has pledged to reorganize the party he had previously launched with a splinter group of former and current Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers.
Lee Nak-yon’s departure comes after the New Reform Party decided on Monday to give co-chair Lee Jun-seok authority over the party's election campaigns and policies.