President Yoon Calls on Trainee Doctors to Call Off Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on trainee doctors to call off their collective action against the government's plans to increase the medical school admissions quota, saying that their actions are holding the people's lives and health hostage.President Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, after more than six-thousand-400 trainee doctors submitted their resignation letters, with around 16-hundred of them walking out of their jobs.He said that trainee doctors are key players in the medical field and medical school students are key players in future medicine and therefore should not take such collective action and hold the people’s lives and health "hostage".He said that due to their collective action, surgeries for cancer patients have already been postponed.Yoon also noted that the government's plan to increase the annual admissions quota by two-thousand starting next year from the current three-thousand-58, saying it only meets the minimum and still falls "far short" of the necessary figure.