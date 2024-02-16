PM Han Expresses Regret over Trainee Doctors' Group Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed regret over trainee doctors' mass resignations in protest of the government's planned increase of the medical school admissions quota, urging patients with relatively minor symptoms to visit local hospitals and clinics.In a social media post on Tuesday, Han called on the public to avoid seeking treatment at general hospitals until the situation stabilizes, saying the burden of having to fill the vacuum should be lifted from doctors carrying out their duties.The prime minister said it is unfortunate that patients are being notified of rescheduling in their treatment, adding that he believes that the public will give way for those with more serious ailments.In response to trainee doctors' collective action, Han said the government is operating an emergency public health system to protect people's lives and is checking up on situations on site.Stressing that the quota expansion is part of medical reforms designed to benefit doctors, patients and the public, Han said the government is open for talks and is prepared to accept suggestions for improvement from the medical community.